Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett Ruled Out Vs. Ravens After Entering Concussion Protocol

The Steelers' rookie QB took a hard hit on the first drive of Sunday's game

By Max Molski

Kenny Pickett ruled out vs. Ravens after entering concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett exited Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and was later ruled out after entering concussion protocol.

Pickett appeared to be injured following a sack from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith on the Steelers’ opening drive. 

The rookie QB was cleared to return and took the field for a three-and-out on the Steelers’ ensuing drive before he went to the training room and Mitch Trubisky stepped in at quarterback.

Pickett made his NFL debut in relief of Trubisky in Pittsburgh’s Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He has held onto the starting role since, amassing four passing touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.

Trubisky proceeded to lead the Steelers on a touchdown drive in his first action of Sunday’s game, cutting his team’s deficit to 10-7 in the second quarter. Smith then picked off Trubisky with 5:35 left in the second quarter.

At 5-7 on the season, the Steelers still have slim playoff hopes. If they lose to the Ravens, those chances will quickly fade.

