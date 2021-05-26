Mickelson-Brady to face DeChambeau-Rodgers in 'The Match' golf event originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Match golf event, which pairs golf players with other superstar athletes, will return on July 6 with the newly crowned PGA champion Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

PGA champ and Super Bowl MVP vs. US Open champ and NFL MVP 👀@PhilMickelson and @TomBrady vs. @b_dechambeau and @AaronRodgers12 is gonna be wild 🔥 #CapitalOnesTheMatch returns July 6 on TNT pic.twitter.com/h644kNWMRX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2021

The pairs will play at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. TNT will televise the round of golf beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Feeding America will be one of the featured charities during the matchup.

This will be the fourth rendition of The Match, and the third to be a charity event involving both golfers and other athletes. The first edition in 2018 was a head-to-head matchup between Mickelson and Tiger Woods. The second, on May 24, 2020, was one of the few sports events taking place last spring. It raised $20 million for COVID relief as Woods and Peyton Manning defeated Mickelson and Brady by one hole.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Mickelson and Charles Barkley won over Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in The Match 3 to raise money for historically Black colleges and universities.

Mickelson and Brady have already started the trash talk against their younger opponents:

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it 🤣 https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

Will Mickelson and Brady follow up their recent championships with a victory in this match? We'll find out on July 6.