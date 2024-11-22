Where A's star Rooker finished in AL MVP voting after career season

Brent Rooker capped a career season with a top-10 finish in the American League MVP vote.

The BWAA released their MVP vote breakdown, and the Athletics slugger finished in 10th place with 40 points. New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge was the unanimous winner with 420 points.

Here are the AL MVP vote totals pic.twitter.com/c29K0VFstd — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) November 21, 2024

While he was an All-Star Game snub, Rooker delivered on the promise of his breakout 2023 season.

The 30-year-old enjoyed the most productive year of his career with 160 hits, 39 home runs and 112 RBI. Rooker also slashed a powerful .293/.365/.562 with a .927 OPS and was one of the bright spots for a franchise that missed the postseason for the fourth year in a row.

Rooker ranked third in the AL in RBI, tied for fourth in home runs and seventh in batting, becoming the first Athletics player to rank in the AL top 10 in all three Triple Crown categories since Miguel Tejada in 2002.

However, Rooker did not come up empty-handed during the MLB awards season, as he received a Silver Slugger Award for his impressive 2024 campaign.

Rooker and the Athletics will spend three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento while a new stadium is built in Las Vegas.

So, you can expect to see Rooker launch plenty of long balls into the Sacramento sky next year.