How Forst sees Rooker deal help Athletics' long-term competitiveness

David Forst expects Brent Rooker to be a key player in turning the Athletics into MLB playoff consistent contenders.

Speaking to the media Thursday afternoon after signing Rooker to a long-term contract extension, the Athletics general manager explained the importance of the deal.

“[We’re] looking at building the roster and building this team out for not just the three years here in Sacramento but being in Las Vegas beyond that,” Forst explained. “This is our first contract that extends into Las Vegas and making Brent the face of that is important.

“Again, because of what he’s done on the field, of course. He’s had two great years and arguably should have been an All-Star both years. Just looking at the ability now to build a team over just year-to-year. As long as I’ve been here, we’ve built the roster year-to-year. It’s finally time for us to look ahead and put a team together to compete year in and year out and gear everything towards opening in Vegas in a few years. Brent is going to be part of that team.”

The five-year, $60-million contract extension will keep Rooker in Green and Gold until 2030. The organization hopes he will continue to develop his power-hitting swing as it completes the move to Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old has become the most productive bat in the Athletics’ arsenal over the last two years, slashing .272/.348/.528 with 274 hits, 181 RBI and 69 home runs. During the 2024 MLB season, Rooker earned the AL’s Silver Slugger award after carrying a .365 OBP, .927 OPS, and 39 HR.

Now, Rooker will lead the franchise as it spends at least three seasons playing in Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. With a roster full of budding talent, expect Rooker to be the anchor point for one of the American League’s most exciting young teams.