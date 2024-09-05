‘We're hopeful that this could happen': Oakland A's fans plead for the opening of Mount Davis in Coliseum Finale

Oakland Athletics fans are pleading with the team to open up Mount Davis for its final game at the Coliseum, but the team isn't budging.

Gabriel Cullen, a dedicated A's fan, said he and others wrote a letter to the team asking them to open that section of the stadium so more fans could attend.

"A lot of people are really heartbroken, [there are] a lot of tears for sure," Cullen said. "It's really sad to me that they aren't opening it up to all fans. They didn't think it was going to sell out that fast."

The sold-out game against the Texas Rangers comes right before the team packs up and moves to Sacramento for three years before eventually moving to Las Vegas.

The so-called Mount Davis, which was erected in the 1990s to accommodate the then-Oakland Raiders' return from Los Angeles, has been closed since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The section alone could seat over 8,000 people.

Fans offered to clean the seldom-used section of the ballpark, claiming they "have recruited over 50 volunteer A's fans who are ready and willing to clean, move things, and do whatever it takes to get this section open for the final game of the season."

"You would think they would have the decency to make it accessible, but here we are fighting for something else," said Anson Casanares of the team's fan group, the Oakland 68s.

The game, slated for September 26, will mark the end of the A's 57-season run at the Coliseum.

The Athletics did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment on Wednesday.

"We’re hopeful that this could happen," Cullen said.