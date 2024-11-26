Posey reveals Bumgarner has interest in advisor role with Giants

Madison Bumgarner soon might return to the Giants organization.

Not as a player, but rather in some sort of advisory role.

San Francisco's new president of baseball operations Buster Posey, Bumgarner's former teammate, revealed on the latest episode of the "Starkville" podcast that he has spoken with Bumgarner in recent months and that the former Giants ace has shown interest in joining the organization and working with the team's pitchers.

"He's been really fun to talk to over these last couple of months, because he's surprised me that he wants to have some sort of involvement," Posey told The Athletic's Jayson Stark. "I kind of figured once he was done we would kind of never hear from him again, he'd disappear and, I don't know, go be in the woods somewhere.

"I think, what I'm extremely excited about, is him being able to share some of his experience with some of our young pitchers. And look, I don't have anything set in stone with him yet, and I don't want to jump to anything with him, but I'm just happy that it seems like there's a willingness for him to want to give back because he's just a wealth of knowledge. To talk about a mentality, I never played with a pitcher that had the mentality like he did."

Bumgarner spent 11 seasons with the Giants, posting a 3.13 ERA in 1,846 innings pitched with 1,794 strikeouts while being selected to four MLB All-Star Games and winning two Silver Slugger Awards.

However, the lefty is best known for his historic postseason dominance, setting numerous playoff pitching records on his way to establishing himself as arguably the greatest World Series pitcher of all time.

Bumgarner won three championships with the Giants in 2010, 2012 and 2014, and after a four-year stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks and a year away from the game, it appears he might be ready to return to where his career started.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast