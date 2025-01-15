Posey reveals how Giants eventually can lure superstar player

There could be multiple reasons why the Giants have failed to lure some of the very top MLB free agents to San Francisco in recent years.

However, there is one that appears to be the most important.

The Giants are an organization with a rich history, that play in a ballpark widely regarded as one of the best in all of sports, while residing in a large market with a passionate fanbase.

For as many desirable qualities San Francisco might have as a free-agent destination, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey shared with The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami what he believes is the primary reason the organization has come up short in pursuit of superstar free agents in recent years.

“I think the obvious answer is … we’ve got to take care of business on the field going forward, right?” Posey said on the latest episode of "The TK Show." “I mean, I think you’re in a better position if you go and get in the playoffs, make a deep run in the playoffs — it’s going to be attractive.

“So that’s really where, to me, the focus has to be. Let’s look at ’25, what’s in front of us, and go take care of business on the field, then hopefully we’ll be in a good spot.”

The Giants reportedly were willing to sign superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani to the same 10-year, $700 million deferral-laden contract he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason. They reportedly offered Aaron Judge $360 million before he decided to return to the New York Yankees the offseason prior. San Francisco also reportedly offered Bryce Harper over $300 million before he decided to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019.

There's no question the Giants have been willing to spend for top free agents, their issue has been convincing one of them to take their money.

Which is why Posey was honest in explaining why San Francisco did not pursue superstar free agent Juan Soto earlier this offseason.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

And why he believes luring the very top free agents might be challenging to do until the Giants improve the product on the field.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast