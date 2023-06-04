Giants Observations: Anthony DeSclafani Knocked Around as Orioles Win Series

What we learned as DeSclafani, Giants drop series finale to O's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The third-largest crowd of the season at Oracle Park wasn't given a whole lot to cheer for on Sunday.

Anthony DeSclafani put the Giants in a big hole and the lineup was quiet most of the day, leading to an 8-3 loss to the visiting Baltimore Orioles. The Giants dropped two of three in the series, falling back below .500.

DeSclafani had thrown at least five innings and walked fewer than three batters in each of his first 11 starts, the third-longest streak by a Giants pitcher to begin a season. But poor command -- and a tight zone on both sides -- knocked him out after three innings.

DeSclafani walked three and hit one in a six-run third inning and didn't come out for the fourth. He didn't get any help from a defense that was pretty sloppy in this series.

The back-breaker was a two-run single from Josh Lester with the bases loaded and the Orioles already leading 3-0. A third run scored when Brett Wisely couldn't handle a one-hop throw from center fielder Austin Slater.

Here are three takeaways from the Giants' loss to Baltimore:

Unlike Him

DeSclafani entered with a walk rate of 3.3 percent, the second-lowest in the Majors behind only Seattle's George Kirby. But the strike zone got away from him in a long third inning.

The damage started with a walk to James McCann, and DeSclafani later walked Aaron Hicks and then Ryan Mountcastle, the latter coming with the bases loaded. When McCann came up a second time, an inside pitch hit his wrist.

Five of the six runs on DeSclafani's line were earned. He had a 2.80 ERA after his first seven starts, but it's up to 3.97.

Blake Show

The injuries to Joc Pederson and Michael Conforto have left more playing time for Blake Sabol, and he was struggling to take advantage until Sunday. Sabol was 6-for-36 over his previous nine games and struck out in his first two plate appearances before hitting a long homer that got the Giants on the board in the sixth.

The homer went 427 feet, easily clearing the wall in the deepest part of the yard. With seven homers, he ranks fifth among National League rookies.

Walk This Way

Casey Schmitt and Patrick Bailey have gotten most of the attention, but reliever Ryan Walker -- who arrived the same day as Bailey -- has also settled in nicely. The rookie right-hander struck out two of the three batters he faced Sunday, topping out at 96 mph and getting Mountcastle on a nasty slider from his unique arm angle.

In 7 2/3 innings in The Show, Walker has allowed one earned run and struck out eight. He has allowed just three earned runs all season in 21 appearances in Triple-A and the big leagues.

