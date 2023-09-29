Friday night is baseball night on NBC Bay Area with the San Francisco Giants taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers!

Friday's game at Oracle Park will be the first of a three-game series between the bitter National League West rivals.

Here's what to know ahead of the matchup.

Giants look to end season on a high note

The Giants (78-81) have been eliminated from playoff contention, so Friday's matchup marks their third to last game of the season.

San Francisco is 44-34 at home and has a minus-39 run differential on the season.

Second baseman Thairo Estrada leads all Giants in batting average (.275) and hits (133). Wilmer Flores has launched the most home runs (22). Third baseman J.D. Davis has tallied the most RBIs (69). LaMonte Wade Jr. has the best on-base percentage (.377).

Right-hander Keaton Winn will toe the rubber for the Giants Friday night. He has a 3.89 ERA, 30 strikeouts and eight walks across 37 innings of work this season.

Dodgers gearing up for another postseason run

The Dodgers (98-61) have locked up the division crown once again.

Los Angeles is 45-33 on the road and has a plus-201 run differential this year.

First baseman Freddie Freeman is the clubhouse leader in batting average (.331), hits (207) and on-base percentage (.410). Right fielder Mookie Betts leads the squad in home runs (39) and RBIs (106).

Righty Lance Lynn is slated to take the hill Friday night. In 31 starts this season, he's 12-11 with a 5.83 ERA, 187 strikeouts and 63 walks.

Watch Giants vs. Dodgers on NBC Bay Area

Friday's game will air on NBC Bay Area, channel 11, cable 3. Coverage starts at 7 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more Giants coverage, visit nbcbayarea.com/giants.