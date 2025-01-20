Giants News

Report: Lucchesi, Giants agree to minor-league contract

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Giants reportedly have bolstered their bullpen depth.

San Francisco agreed to a minor-league contract with left-handed pitcher Joey Lucchesi, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The 31-year-old Lucchesi, as Heyman reported, receives an invitation to spring training and will earn $1.5 million in 2025 if he makes San Francisco's 26-man roster.

Lucchesi spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres (2018-2020) before he was traded to the New York Mets in January 2021. Lucchesi played one season (2021) with New York before he had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow, sidelining him for the entire 2022 season.

He since has made just 11 total appearances, both as a starter and as a reliever, over the last two seasons.

Lucchesi has a career 4.10 ERA in 394 2/3 innings pitched with 388 strikeouts and 137 walks.

San Francisco Giants

Kyle Harrison Jan 17

Harrison excited to learn from new Giants teammate Verlander

Kyle Harrison Jan 17

Harrison jokingly reveals Giants teammates made him cut his hair

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Giants News
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us