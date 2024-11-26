Giants not among five reported teams to offer Soto a contract

The Juan Soto MLB free agency sweepstakes are heating up, and it doesn't appear the Giants are much involved.

At least at the moment.

San Francisco is not one of the five teams who currently have offered the free-agent slugger a contract this offseason, NJ.com's Randy Miller reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the situation, before MLB Network's Jon Morosi confirmed the report later in the day.

Juan Soto has offers from 5 teams



Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets

New York Yankees

Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays

Miller also reported that the five teams who have presented an initial offer to Soto's agent, Scott Boras, met with Soto in Los Angeles last week.

It's unclear if San Francisco ever met with Soto, after MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Nov. 18 that the Giants were a team that eventually could meet with the 26-year-old in Southern California.

Soto is expected to field multiple rounds of offers from interested teams, including a "preliminary" round to gauge genuine interest, The Athletic's Brendan Kuty reported Tuesday morning, citing a league source.

expected to become increasingly more serious, weeding out candidates and seemingly point toward a Winter Meetings-ish decision timeframe.

It remains to be seen how interested the Giants are in Soto, if at all, but based on the reported preliminary offers from teams -- and their apparent lack of one -- it would seem they aren't pursuing one of the greatest free agents of all time very heavily.

