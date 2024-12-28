Corbin Burnes

Report: Burnes spurns Giants, agrees to $210M Diamondbacks contract

By Ali Thanawalla

Corbin Burnes isn't coming to San Francisco.

The marquee free-agent right-handed pitcher has agreed to a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported Friday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported details of the deal.

The Giants had been in pursuit of Burnes and were believed to be one of the two favorites to land the former Cy Young Award winner, along with the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday that the Giants had an offer on the table to Burnes but that their patience was running low and they might move on.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported shortly after news of the agreement broke that the Giants and Blue Jays offered Burnes more money, but the tax implications in Arizona factored into his decision.

So, instead of pairing Burnes with Logan Webb at the top of their rotation, the Giants now will have to face the ace multiple times a season for the foreseeable future.

