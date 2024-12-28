Report: Burnes spurns Giants, agrees to $210M Diamondbacks contract

Corbin Burnes isn't coming to San Francisco.

The marquee free-agent right-handed pitcher has agreed to a six-year, $210 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported Friday night. ESPN's Jeff Passan also reported details of the deal.

Breaking: Corbin Burnes to Diamondbacks, $210M, 6 years. opt out after 2 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 28, 2024

Right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a six-year, $210 million contract, sources tell ESPN.



After a quiet winter, Arizona gets the best pitcher on the market. And Burnes gets to play for a dangerous NL West team. First on news: @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2024

The Giants had been in pursuit of Burnes and were believed to be one of the two favorites to land the former Cy Young Award winner, along with the Toronto Blue Jays.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported Thursday that the Giants had an offer on the table to Burnes but that their patience was running low and they might move on.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported shortly after news of the agreement broke that the Giants and Blue Jays offered Burnes more money, but the tax implications in Arizona factored into his decision.

Corbin Burnes was offered more by the Giants and Blue Jays but big tax difference in Arizona — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 28, 2024

So, instead of pairing Burnes with Logan Webb at the top of their rotation, the Giants now will have to face the ace multiple times a season for the foreseeable future.

