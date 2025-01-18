Why Beck believes Giants must give Posey undivided attention

Tristan Beck knows that Buster Posey will do a great job in his first season as Giants president of baseball operations.

The San Francisco pitcher explained his feelings about Posey taking on a prominent front-office role.

“I’m super excited about it,” Beck said Friday on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus.” “Like you said, who could be better to lead the Giants organization than Buster Posey. We all saw what he means to this organization and the things he accomplished while he was here. So, having him back at the helm is pretty meaningful. When Buster tells you how it’s going to go, you’ve got no choice but to shut up and listen.”

Posey spent his entire MLB career with the Giants, leading the franchise to three World Series titles before retiring at the end of the 2021 season. In 2022, he joined San Francisco's ownership group and now assumes the role held previously by Farhan Zaidi, who parted ways with the organization last September.

Posey faces a tall task in rebuilding the Giants after many years of mediocrity. The Franchise has had only one winning season since 2016, and over that time, the rival Los Angeles Dodgers have become an unstoppable behemoth in the National League West.

Beck and the rest of San Francisco’s deep bullpen appear poised to improve upon last season’s 80-82 performance, as Posey has injected new energy into the team so far this offseason.

With the free-agent signings of Justin Verlander and Willy Adames, Posey seems well on his way to turning the Giants back into contenders.

