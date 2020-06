Some news that is very important to the Warriors surfaced Thursday morning.

The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Oct. 15, and the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Aug. 25, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors, who virtually are guaranteed to end up with a top-five selection, now await details on a potential combine.

General manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr have had conversations with prospects over Zoom since April.