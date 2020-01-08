NBA Fines Warriors Coach Steve Kerr $25K Following Ejection vs. Kings

Steve Kerr's bank account is about to take a little bit of a hit.

The Warriors coach has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a referee and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection in Sacramento on Monday night, the NBA announced Wednesday morning.

Kerr was assessed two technical fouls with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter of Golden State's loss to the Kings.

The eight-time NBA champion now has five techs on the season, which is tied for the third most among NBA head coaches.

"Mike Brown used to hold me back in those situations," Kerr said Tuesday afternoon on KNBR 680. "Last year, I actually got mad at him one time and I said, 'Mike, stop holding me back. I'm not going anywhere. It's not like I'm actually going to try to brush up on the official.' And he's like, 'OK, fine.'

"And last night I'm yelling at the ref, I take a step on the floor and my first thought is, 'Where's Mike (laughter)? Why isn't he holding me back?'"

Kerr should do everything in his power not to get tossed Wednesday night so he can keep his front-row seat to watch Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at Chase Center.

