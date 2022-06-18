Warriors

NBA Rumors: Kenny Atkinson Turns Down Hornets Job, Returns to Warriors

By Tristi Rodriguez

Report: Atkinson turns down Hornets job, will return to Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It looks like Warriors top assistant coach Kenny Atkinson is staying in the Bay after all. 

After it previously was reported that Atkinson agreed to a four-year deal to become the Charlotte Hornets’ new head coach, Atkinson reportedly changed his mind.

Atkinson was offered the job during the NBA Finals but further discussions led him to believe it was best to stay with the Warriors, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. 

He reportedly informed the Hornets that he won’t become the franchise’s new coach and will stay with Golden State. 

Atkinson spent his first season on the Warriors’ bench this year and helped coach the team to an NBA championship. 

The season prior, Atkinson served as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers. 

He previously was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020 where he was praised for helping turn the culture around in Brooklyn. 

Atkinson now will remain with the Warriors and join the celebratory festivities as they continue, then get right back to work for next season. 

