Each NBA team's biggest question for 2023-24 season

If the offseason indicated anything, it's that the 2023-24 NBA season should be an enthralling one.

Several teams shuffled around their rosters in hopes of winning the title come next summer, whether it was through trading for stars, making free agent splashes or bolstering the rotation.

Teams like the Golden State Warriors made waves with their acquisition of Chris Paul, while others like the New Orleans Pelicans are praying Zion Williamson stays healthy for a playoff push.

All 30 NBA teams are facing some sort of dilemma that will need answering in 2023-24. Let's dive into it:

Atlanta Hawks: Who steps up in the frontcourt?

All the talk in Atlanta the past few seasons revolved around John Collins. Now that the power forward is out of the equation, who will step up and provide his floor-spacing ability in the frontcourt? Bruno Fernando didn't play many minutes last season, while Mouhamed Gueye may factor in. Guys like Saddiq Bey, De'Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson and A.J. Griffin need to step up in those forward spots, too, as they could see minutes at the 4 spot. Nonetheless, they need more quality there if they are to make a serious run in Year 2 of the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray marriage.

Boston Celtics: Can Kristaps Porzingis be relied upon?

The Celtics already had Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Derrick White. They added Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to theoretically go the next level. Holiday is an upgrade over Marcus Smart, but Porzingis is likely the difference of Boston winning it all or not. His 65 games last season were his most since 2016-17, and thus far in preseason, his pick-and-pop ability has stood out. But can he be reliable for a second year running? If the C's can manage him properly with their abundance of on-ball players, watch out.

Brooklyn Nets: How effective can Ben Simmons be?

Now's the best time for Ben Simmons to quiet the criticism, otherwise he may never do so. He's entering his prime at 27 years old and will be a focal piece for Jacque Vaughn's team as he runs the point. He's made some impressive plays in preseason, but he needs to do that consistently to help Brooklyn push towards its ceiling, which is around the No. 6 seed range.

Charlotte Hornets: Will any youngsters emerge alongside LaMelo Ball?

Gordon Hayward, 33, and P.J. Washington, 25, scream trade deadline candidates. The Hornets are not expected to be threatening this season, with LaMelo Ball the lone needle-moving piece. Charlotte's draft history has been full of misses lately, but at some point a diamond in the rough may emerge. Will it be Mark Williams at center? Will rookies Brandon Miller and Nick Smith Jr. show promise? The Hornets' biggest goal this year should be finding a real identity besides Ball.

Chicago Bulls: Is this the year they blow it up?

We've seen the Bulls try to make it work with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball. Yes, Ball has not played much, but it wouldn't make a significant difference if he did. Chicago has a severe lack of assets and is not in a position to compete after making no major moves over the offseason. If teams come poking around, the Bulls should be answering.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Will they grow from last year's playoff mishap?

The Cavaliers were a great regular season team last year before everything went crumbling in the postseason. Jarrett Allen even admitted -- although he shouldn't have -- the lights were brighter than expected. But sometimes teams are just that: good in the regular season and not built for what comes after. Can this young Cleveland core bounce back and prove that's not the case? It also would benefit the team if someone emerges as the small forward spot (looks at Emoni Bates).

Dallas Mavericks: What happens if they underwhelm again?

It wasn't a surprise that the Mavericks worsened after pairing Kyrie Irving with Luka Doncic as their playstyles don't mix. It was a surprise that they fell out of the playoffs entirely. So that begs the above question. Seth Curry, Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes and a batch of rookies like Olivier Maxence-Prosper form their offseason acquisitions. Doncic alone raises this team's ability, but can everyone else chip in? If they struggle to do so yet again, it may be worth keeping tabs on Dallas.

Denver Nuggets: How do they replace Bruce Brown and Jeff Green?

Don't look now, but the Nuggets got a tad worse with Bruce Brown going to Indiana and Jeff Green to Houston. Both played vital roles in Denver's title-winning run by thriving as glue guys. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. offered the big-time plays, while guys like Brown and Green did the dirty work efficiently and effectively. Youngsters like Christian Braun and Peyton Watson will need to step up in Year 2, while rookie Julian Strawther has stood out in preseason.

Detroit Pistons: Can Cade Cunningham take the next step?

Monty Williams has a big task at hand in Detroit, but at least he's getting paid big bucks to do it. The Pistons are basically another version of the Hornets. They have one clear-cut cornerstone, promising youngsters looking to join the core or revive their career and trade-deadline-worthy veterans. But while youngsters like Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson develop, former 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham needs to take the next step after undergoing season-ending surgery in 2022-23. If he doesn't, things slow down in the Motor City.

Golden State Warriors: Is Chris Paul the right fit?

The argument against Chris Paul on the Warriors is he's on his last legs and the team's trade assets could've been used for a needle-moving forward or center. The argument for CP3 is he relieves the pressure off Stephen Curry and Co. and gives them a postseason-ready veteran rather than hoping to rely on a youngster. Plenty of eyes will be on Paul as he pick-and-rolls through what should be a spectacle in the Bay.

Houston Rockets: Will the season go without problems?

Dillon Brooks' five-minute ejection in his preseason debut will either be a foreshadowing moment or something to laugh back at -- there's no in between. First-year Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is also making his return to the sidelines and has plenty to sort out from the heavy mix of up-and-comers and veterans on the roster. There's potential for Houston to make it work and be a pesky lower seed out West, so grab your popcorn.

Indiana Pacers: Who emerges in their frontcourt?

Similar to Atlanta, Indiana has a bit of a frontcourt problem. Myles Turner emerged last season as their clear star center, but the depth beyond him and Jalen Smith is not enough if the Pacers want to push for the playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Bruce Brown will be an entertaining watch, but they need more quality elsewhere. Guys like Obi Toppin and Isaiah Jackson could be key, while Buddy Hield could be flipped for pieces, too.

Los Angeles Clippers: Can Kawhi Leonard and Paul George stay healthy?

There's no doubt the Clippers are a tough team to beat at full health. The problem is that's hardly the case. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have not lived up to the hype since teaming in Southern California, and this year will be pivotal. They have plenty of talent to go far and additions like Russell Westbrook help, but it won't matter if the two key stars aren't on the court. There's also the case of potentially adding another star, which the emphasis should be on the frontcourt, not someone like James Harden.

Los Angeles Lakers: Will Anthony Davis remove his injury-prone label?

Anthony Davis was supposed to take the throne for the Lakers as LeBron James took steps back in his latter years. It's somehow gone vice versa. Davis has played over 60 games just once since 2018-19, but last year's Western Conference Finals run showed the Lakers can still go far with a healthy Davis-James tandem. The front office added several solid rotational pieces to increase their chances, but it won't matter if Davis is out for key stretches.

Memphis Grizzlies: Did they peak in 2022-23?

Memphis finished 2022-23 with a 51-31 record, good for No. 2 out West. The Grizzlies replaced Dillon Brooks with Marcus Smart and added Derrick Rose, but it doesn't feel like they can top that record this year with more improved teams around them. With a bevy of young talent and draft picks at their disposal, it wouldn't be surprising if they look to add a bonafide star to pair with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane.

Miami Heat: Which players come out of nowhere this time?

The Heat have established themselves as the hidden-gem team of the NBA, finding diamonds in the rough nearly every season. With key players in Gabe Vincent (Lakers) and Max Strus (Cavaliers) gone, they need more to come through after they failed to land Damian Lillard. Jamal Cain may be an early contender based off his preseason, but Miami needs more quality for another postseason run.

Milwaukee Bucks: Can they improve their wing and center depth?

The Bucks' playoff rotation doesn't have too many quality two-way players. Stars aside, Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton, Bobby Portis, Robin Lopez, Cameron Payne and Jae Crowder are their best pieces. Only Connaughton and Portis move the needle, so Milwaukee likely will need to browse the market again to help Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Can Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert coexist?

The first year for Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert didn't provide too much of a sample size after the former was sidelined for a while with an injury. The only way Minnesota climbs the ladder this year is if those two can coexist at an elite level, otherwise the fit will be too clunky. Anthony Edwards would have to do the bulk of the scoring in that scenario, too, which is unhealthy for long-term success. Keep an eye on rookie Leonard Miller, though.

New Orleans Pelicans: Can Zion Williamson stay healthy?

Last year could've been a pivotal year for the Pelicans given how well they played early on with a healthy Zion Williamson. Then he got hurt -- again. He's now played three seasons and hasn't eclipsed the 30-game mark in two of them. That's a real concern, especially considering New Orleans will have to pay him the big bucks soon, unless they deem his injury record not worth the risk. But in the small samples of him in good health alongside their key players, they're an elite team.

New York Knicks: Can they add a real star this year?

For as good as the Knicks can be in the regular season, they just don't have enough in the postseason and it ends up being the same story every year. Jalen Brunson has been a great add, but he should be this team's third-best player if they really want to win a title -- second at most. Julius Randle hasn't taken any serious leaps while the jury is out on RJ Barrett to do the same. Beyond that, Donte DiVincenzo being their marquee offseason addition is not good enough.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Are they the surprise team of the year?

The Pelicans and Kings were the sleeper teams who emerged last year, though New Orleans eventually fell off without Williamson for a long stretch. After Oklahoma City's resilient showing in the play-in tournament last year and Chet Holmgren getting ready to appear on an NBA court, it feels like the Thunder can make serious noise this time around. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a potential MVP candidate in the right setting, and they have a pretty deep roster filled with versatile guys who get the job done, even if they're inexperienced in the postseason. This could be a budding year for the Thunder.

Orlando Magic: Can they also make noise in their conference?

Orlando may be a lesser version of the Thunder and in the opposite conference. Paolo Banchero enjoyed a stellar rookie year, and guys like Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. stepped up to show real promise. Their main area of concern relies in the backcourt. Cole Anthony is a decent sixth man, Markelle Fultz hasn't reached his No. 1 pick promise and Anthony Black is an intriguing 6-foot-7 rookie addition. Jalen Suggs needs to prove he was worth a top-five pick, as well.

Philadelphia 76ers: Who will be their second star?

It doesn't look like it'll be Harden. And Tyrese Maxey, barring an absurd leap, is not ready to be Joel Embiid's main partner. The 76ers need to make sure they get Harden's replacement right, as it could significantly make the difference from them being title contenders or pretenders. Kelly Oubre Jr., Patrick Beverley and Mo Bamba were decent pickups.

Phoenix Suns: Is it title or bust in Year 1?

We'll see how it turns out over a full year, but the Suns feel like they have the right balance to win it all. They have the stars in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with depth across all positions. If Frank Vogel can get his rotations sorted and the team to buy in defensively, it's pretty difficult to pinpoint a weakness as things are currently set up. But if it all goes well and they don't win in Year 1 with this core, it'll be interesting to see how they would approach Year 2.

Portland Trail Blazers: How high is their ceiling?

Don't look now, but Portland's roster on paper should see it making a play-in run at the minimum. An eight-man core of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III and Matisse Thybulle can make life difficult for opponents, but it'll come down to how Sharpe and Henderson develop. They also need more quality in the wing department, but there's something to build here.

Sacramento Kings: Can Keegan Murray be the third guy?

Like Memphis, Sacramento may have peaked on its 48-34 regular-season record last year. The Kings' key addition was 2023 EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov, otherwise they're banking on Keegan Murray to take a major leap in Year 2. He was a key reason why they ended their lengthy playoff drought last year, but Sacramento needs to find ways to eclipse the 50-win mark, otherwise they feel like a team bound to regress. Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell also have important seasons ahead.

San Antonio Spurs: Can they get a star guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama?

If the Hornets can't make it work with LaMelo Ball, the Spurs need to somehow bring him to Texas to pair with Victor Wembanyama. Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan are solid pieces in the wing and forward departments, but the Spurs are light elsewhere. A star guard is what they need to go the next level and aid in Wembanyama's development. The key question: who would that be?

Toronto Raptors: Can Darko Rajakovic improve Nick Nurse's foundation?

New head coach Darko Rajakovic is inheriting a talented Raptors squad that couldn't get things going after winning the title with Nick Nurse in 2019. A full season with Jakob Poeltl at center should help, but losing VanVleet for Dennis Schroder is a downgrade. Rookie Gradey Dick could improve things if he contributes early, but the Raptors really need their stars to click under Rajakovic if this current core is to work.

Utah Jazz: Will a guard on the roster emerge?

Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and John Collins are the foundation of their frontcourt. Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Jordan Clarkson are among those in the backcourt department. Josh Christopher and rookie Keyonte George could make a difference here, especially the latter, but Utah needs someone to take control of the point guard spot long term to create a core. Sexton is the best bet with Clarkson now 31, while forward Taylor Hendricks is another potential game-changing piece if he works out.

Washington Wizards: Will teams call for Kyle Kuzma?

Kyle Kuzma may have just inked a four-year, $102 million extension with Washington, but he still feels like a trade candidate on a messy roster. The 28-year-old is mixed with several youngsters who may or may not work out. It's like a Walmart version of the Thunder, if you will. Kuzma should get his numbers, but he'd be more impactful on a potential contender. The Wizards would also benefit by focusing more on their youth and creating a core there, as there's just too much development to focus on without an evident plan.