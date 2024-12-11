Hield eyeing Klay's, not Steph's, NBA 3-point record

Buddy Hield believes there is one Warriors 3-point record he can break.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk,” Hield was asked about Steph Curry’s otherworldly 3-point shooting and if he could break any of his records.

“If there’s one record I think [Curry] won’t break it’s the quickest 3-pointer, I have that,” Hield told Johnson. “If there’s one record I can try to get, it would be getting the most 3-pointers in a game.”

Klay Thompson set the record for most made 3-pointers in a game when he hit 14 of them against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 29, 2018. The impressive barrage of long-range bombs was nothing new for Thompson at the time, as Golden State was an offensive juggernaut.

Hield has made waves since coming to the Warriors in the offseason, adding a consistent long-range threat to the offense that had been missing at times last season. Through 19 games, the guard is averaging 3.4 3-pointers per game on 44.2-percent shooting from beyond the arc. His 15.3 points per game leads the Golden State bench.

While the team is amid a mini-slump, Hield and the Golden State newcomers have helped the Warriors race to a strong start.

Given his strong start to the NBA season, expect more long-range shots from Hield as he continues to gel with the Golden State offensive scheme. And on one particularly hot shooting night, he might challenge Thompson’s record for most 3-pointers in a game.

