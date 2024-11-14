Warriors Injury Update

Melton to undergo tests for sprained ACL, timeline unknown

By Ali Thanawalla

The Warriors' depth took a hit Thursday when the team announced that guard De'Anthony Melton sustained a sprained left ACL and will undergo further testing.

Melton will miss the Warriors' NBA Cup Group C play game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Chase Center. A timeline for his return will be provided later.

Melton has played in six of their 11 games in his first season with the Warriors and started two. He's averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 20.2 minutes.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $12.8 million contract with the Warriors in the offseason, and he already has fit in nicely. In the last two games, he has earned starts alongside Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Melton has missed five games this season due to a lower back strain.

It's unclear who will take Melton's spot in the starting lineup, but Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters III have started games this season.

