Warriors fans pen ‘Thank you' letter to retiring season-ticket rep Don Moffett

Editor's Note: The following letter was provided by the Warriors.

After 26 seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Don Moffett, one of the organization’s Season Ticket Service representatives, is retiring later this week.

During his nearly three-decade tenure with the Warriors, Don has left an indelible impression on countless fans, notably Season Ticket Members.

One family, in particular, wanted to acknowledge Don’s lasting legacy:

Dear Uncle Don,

The Golden State Warriors organization is filled with incredible individuals who contribute to the team's success on and off the court. And while the Warriors are now a globally known brand with four (4) NBA championships over the past decade and a couple of first-ballot Hall of Famers, when my father and I look back at our past 15-plus years of being season ticket holders, our friend Don Moffett stands far and above as the highlight of our Warriors experience.

While many other season ticket holders are also fortunate enough to know the name Don Moffett, his impact on our Warriors experience has been nothing short of profound. From the moment our seats fell under the purview of Don, he went above and beyond to provide exceptional service; he was never just making the rounds at Oracle or Chase when he would stop by to see me and my father, rather he was focused on crafting an amazing experience for us.

Don possesses a rare combination of qualities that make him truly special. His passion and excitement for the Warriors is infectious, and the enthusiasm he brought to every game, as he made his way around the arena, was evident with every hand he shook and every conversation he had. He always went the extra mile to ensure that my father and I had access to the most unique experiences and exclusive events. One particular memory stands out: our tour of the Warriors' locker room for my dad's birthday.

As a 17-year-old kid, it can be difficult to find ways to make your dad's birthday special, but Don had spent the time building up a relationship with me where I felt comfortable reaching out to him separately about ways we could make this happen. When I look back at my request, I cringe at how little guidance I gave Don and feel tremendously thankful for his willingness to hear me out. Don did not fail to deliver, my dad got a special birthday message on the jumbotron, and we were also treated to an exclusive Warriors locker room tour. Two of Don's most admirable qualities showed through here: first, his dedication to creating an exceptional experience for season ticket holders was evident; and second, his kindness and compassion shone through as he helped a son make his father's birthday truly memorable.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Most importantly, Don Moffett is a remarkable human being. He means so much more to us than just being a fundamental piece of our Warriors season ticket holder experience; he is, and always will be, a trusted friend. In many ways, family birthdays, graduations, first jobs, and business deals were all shared with Don, as me and my dad came to Oracle Arena, and then Chase Center, to celebrate these milestones. I will always remember Don taking such a genuine interest in the happenings of our lives and being one of our biggest supporters as we achieved new heights and milestones. Conversely, I always enjoyed hearing about Don's most recent world travels and stories, all while hoping one day, I can experience a fraction of the world he has experienced.

While the Warriors organization is fortunate to have many talented individuals, not seeing Don Moffett cruise through Chase Center on a gameday will be an unfamiliar and bittersweet sight for me and my dad. Undoubtedly, Don also has a robust network of friends and Warriors family who will also miss him with the same levels of sadness. In any case, we will all remember the positive impact that his character and warmth had on everybody he interacted with over the last 25+ years he has been with the Warriors.

To Don, please enjoy your retirement, may it be filled with ample friends, family, new travels, and even better stories and experiences. And from my dad and I: thank you for all the memorabilia, pictures, unforgettable experiences, laughter, thoughtfulness, and genuine kindness you have shown us. You have truly provided a once-in-a-lifetime Warriors experience for us, and we could not be more thankful!

All the best for you in retirement, Don. And, as always, Go Dubs!

Sincerely,

Steve and Tyler Wong

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast