Draymond hilariously explains viral Christmas Day foul vs. Lakers

Draymond Green recently delivered one of the most entertaining moments of the 2024-25 NBA season, suplexing a pair of opponents during the Warriors' Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, according to Green there was much more than what appeared on the surface, as the Warriors forward explained his reasoning for the bizarre sequence during a segment on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."

"So in true fashion, my favorite referee [Scott Foster] is on the baseline. On the boxout, they hook their arms in front of me, which you can't do. It's illegal. Like they connect and hold each other's arms," Green said. "I'm like, 'Scott! They can't do this!' Scott is like, 'Hey! Unlock arms. You guys can't do that.' So, they unlock arms and then they start to move their arms back together. So I look back at Scott, I'm like, 'Scott!' He's like, 'You can't do that!'

So, you know me. I think fast. If their arms are connected, if you run into their arms it's actually a foul on them. So I just alerted Scott twice, he sees that they're locking arms, so I'm going. I take a little step back, load my run up, and then I just try and take off running into their arms. 'Scott, you [see] their arms were locked, you aren't going to blow the whistle?' So I'm like, 'Oh, they ain't blown the whistle yet, I got to do more to get this foul call.'

Baron: Do you think it was not a foul on you?



Draymond: No, It was definitely a foul on me, for sure@barondavis: Okay 😂 🤣 @Money23Green breaks down what REALLY happened leading up to the suplex against the Lakers on Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/j7up4c3iQD — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) January 9, 2025

"So I create more contact with it. Scott blows the whistle and goes, 'Double foul. No, foul on you. Shoot one free throw.' I'm like, 'What Scott?' He's like, 'I don't know what it should be, but I know you fouled, so whatever.' I'm like, 'Scott, but you just saw them hook arms!' He's like, 'Draymond, it's a foul on you for sure.' "

Green, one of the most NBA's most cerebral players, was on the right track, seeking to exploit an obscure rule in his favor while attempting to draw a foul. However, after Foster's decision, the four-time NBA champion will have to settle for the exceptional story that resulted from the fiasco rather than the foul call he originally sought.

