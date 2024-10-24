Draymond Green

Draymond receives tech in second quarter of Warriors' season opener

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2024-25 NBA season has just begun, but Draymond Green already is in midseason form.

The outspoken Warriors forward received his first technical foul of the young campaign in the second quarter of Golden State's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, after voicing his displeasure at an earlier foul call.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Just moments before Green was T'd up, the Warriors star was called for a personal foul after getting tangled up with Blazers forward Deni Avdija near the key. The complaining was a bit too much for referee Tre Maddox, who served Green his first tech of the year.

After Green's suspensions and ejections cost the Warriors in the standings last season, they certainly can't afford their defensive leader getting ejected in their first game of the season.

Here's to hoping Green is on his best behavior in the second half.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Golden State Warriors

Andrew Wiggins 14 hours ago

Wiggins ready to pour himself into Warriors for season of redemption

Draymond Green 12 hours ago

Why re-engaged Draymond swings Warriors' pendulum of success

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Draymond Green
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us