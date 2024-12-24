LeBron James

LeBron likens Warriors-Cavaliers Finals matchups to rap beef

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Perhaps nobody knows what it's like to square off against the same team on the biggest stage over and over and over again better than Steph Curry and LeBron James.

The Western Conference rivals will face off against one another in a prime-time Christmas Day clash on Wednesday at Chase Center, but before they go toe-to-toe on the merriest of holidays, James, Curry and former Golden State star Kevin Durant reflected on their history playing with and against one another over the years, which includes four consecutive NBA Finals series between Curry's Warriors and James' then-Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-2018.

"Those four straight years, Cleveland vs. Golden State, it was literally like East Coast vs. West Coast," James told Curry and Durant in the "NBA OGs" interview that airs Wednesday on ESPN and ABC. "It was like a rap beef. Golden State owned the West Coast and the Cavs owned the East Coast, it was like a rap beef."

A spot-on comparison, given most geographic rap beefs, similar to the Warriors-Cavs rivalry where Golden State won three of the four series, end up with the West Coast coming out on top.

Similar to a recent rap beef.

