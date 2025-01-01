Waters stands by viral quote after career night vs. Pelicans

Lindy Waters III delivered an iconic quote after his signature performance in the Warriors’ 124-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 29.

“I don’t know. I got a strap on me. I just wake up and I can shoot it, no matter if I’m playing or not,” the fourth-year NBA veteran said after posting 21 points, a career-high eight rebounds and matching a career-high four assists.

That night, Waters stepped up in the absence of superstar Steph Curry, among others; a big-time performance most didn’t expect, considering Waters typically is an end-of-the-bench player.

But the quote and stat line speak to Waters’ confidence. He is the same guy with or without key opportunities. And Waters doubled down on that fact and his quote when talking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk.”

“[The quote] just came to me,” Waters told Poole. “I spend so much time in the gym, through the summers and the offseasons; and it’s just built with confidence … a lot of reps, a lot of work ethic. That question came up, and [my response] just kind of flew out. I still stand on it, though.”

Waters has averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 13.3 minutes per game throughout his career, starting in only nine games.

That Oct. 29 game at Chase Center was one of Waters’ starts, though. And boy, did the reserve make it count. Golden State wasn’t projected to win that one, nor did it seem plausible after New Orleans built a formidable lead -- but the Warriors pulled it off.

Waters’ work ethic was a big reason why, and it remains key in helping the wing lobby coach Steve Kerr for minutes.

“I’ve said it since day one of [training] camp, this guy’s a ball player,” Kerr said about Waters on Oct. 29. “The game flows when he’s out there. It’s not just because he’s a good shooter. It’s the shots that he doesn’t take because of his patience, it’s the cuts he makes to the basket, it’s getting into the fight defensively.”

