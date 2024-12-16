Dunleavy addresses Schroder's long-term future with Warriors

Mike Dunleavy had an interesting answer about Dennis Schröder staying with the Warriors long-term.

The Golden State general manager spoke to reporters on Monday, and was asked about keeping the journeyman NBA guard beyond this season after acquiring him in a recent trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

“No doubt [on looking into keeping him long term],” Dunleavy said. “Anytime you’re giving things up -- in this case, we’re giving up some draft capital -- I don’t think you intend for it to be a short-term thing. At Dennis’ age, we still think he’s got a lot of good years left in him and we’ll have the ability to re-sign him after the season. Again, we think he’s a good fit for us on both sides of the court. Hopefully, there’s a relationship here longer than a few months.”

The Warriors' front office is hopeful that Schröder can provide a much-needed spark to the team after weeks of mediocre play. The 31-year-old is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game this season, and certainly will help provide Golden State with an offensive spark. And as a seasoned vet in his 12th NBA season, Schröder is exactly the kind of player the Warriors are known to covet.

Figuring out consistent scoring options behind Curry will be the biggest challenge for Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors. Golden State started the 2024-25 NBA season red-hot, but since have cooled down, winning just four of their last 13 games to fall to 14-11 and eighth place in the Western Conference.

It’s unrealistic to expect Curry to be otherworldly every single night, so the addition of Schröder will give the team another strong offensive and defensive player who can make shots under pressure.

Dunleavy and the Warriors hope the pairing will be mutually beneficial, and that both sides can work out a long-term solution next offseason.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast