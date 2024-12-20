Report: Warriors now more willing to discuss trade of young core

The Warriors had a lot of faith in the talent on their roster at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

After losing nine of their last 11 games, though, that might have changed.

Since falling to the Houston Rockets in the NBA Cup quarterfinals last week, Golden State has been "ramping up" its activities on the trade market, Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel reported in his latest column, citing sources.

Additionally, the Warriors, at 14-12 and the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, are now more than ever before willing to discuss their young core of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski in potential trade talks, Siegel added, citing a source.

That hasn't always been the case for Golden State, which has maintained the utmost confidence in its youthful trio and been committed to its growth.

But being open to including their young players in potential deals could now unlock several avenues for Golden State, which has been keen on landing a big-name star to pair with franchise superstar Steph Curry, per several reports dating back to the offseason.

One player in particular is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, someone Siegel labels the Warriors as the absolute "favorites" to trade for.

Butler's contract and Golden State being hard-capped at the first apron make things a bit tricky, however, likely forcing the Warriors to have to trade a handful of players to make the money work.

The Phoenix Suns and Butler share a mutual interest, too, per reports.

Kuminga, Moody, Podziemski and Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis often have been regarded as the future of the franchise. But Kuminga's inconsistency, Moody's teetering role and Podziemski's frustrating struggles might complicate things.

“It would have to be something that we felt would unequivocally change the trajectory of our franchise,” Dunleavy said back in June on what it would take to be open to trading part of their young core.

Six months later, he shared where his mindset is at with the deadline quietly approaching.

"We're always aggressive," Dunleavy said Monday in a Zoom with reporters. "You got to be mindful of what you're giving up, what you're getting back, all those things. But anything to do to make the team better, we're going to do."

Golden State continues with its Jonathan Kuminga Expirement in Year 4, but many league personnel outside of the Warriors organization believe Kuminga's time is limited, Siegel reported, citing sources. The 22-year-old didn't agree to a contract extension with the team before the start of this season, and many view this campaign as his way to prove his contract worth.

Through 24 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 15.3 points on 44.1 percent shooting, with 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.3 minutes. He's been a powerful presence at times for the Warriors, but is it enough?

Meanwhile, Podziemski's sophomore slump continues to be a concern. The 21-year-old is averaging 8.2 points on 39.6-percent from the field and 25.8 percent from 3-point range, in addition to 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24.5 minutes.

Moody is dealing with a knee injury that has sidelined him the past three games. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 7.4 points on 42-percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent from long distance, with 1.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists. The Arkansas native signed a three-year extension with other Warriors in October.

It's no secret that the Warriors are focused on maximizing Curry's championship window. What was working at the start of the season just isn't cutting it anymore.

The Dennis Schroder addition should help despite his Warriors debut resulting in a disastrous blowout loss in Memphis, but Golden State might need to shake things up before the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline -- and it appears they are more comfortable parting ways with their once-promising assets for a big return.

