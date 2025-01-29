Report: Vučević views Warriors as desirable trade destination

The Warriors reportedly have some level of interest in trading for Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević, and the feeling about a potential union in the Bay appears to be mutual.

Golden State has been connected to the 6-foot-10 center for weeks, and The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported Wednesday that adding a stretch center, while further down the Warriors' priority list, remains on Golden State's radar heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Athletic also reported the Warriors indeed have discussed trading for Vučević, who, according to league sources, views Golden State as a desirable landing spot should Chicago move him.

"The Warriors have discussed Nikola Vučević, and league sources say the Chicago Bulls big man views Golden State as a desirable destination should Chicago decide to deal him," Slater and Thompson wrote. "There are differing opinions on how well he’d fit and how much he’s needed, but he’ll remain a secondary option for the Warriors as the market materializes in the next week."

In 46 games this season, Vučević is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 54.9-percent shooting from the field and 39.8 percent from 3-point range.

The 34-year-old is a 14-year veteran and two-time NBA All-Star selection, and he certainly would help anchor the Warriors' center position while providing superstar guard Steph Curry a reliable second scoring option.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday, citing league sources, that Golden State has been at the "front of the line" in pursuit of Vučević, but has not been willing to meet Chicago's first-round-pick asking price.

If the Warriors were to meet Chicago's demands, or if the Bulls lowered their asking price, it seems there could be a happy marriage between Vučević and Golden State.

