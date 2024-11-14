Warriors unveil new ‘City Edition' uniforms for 2024-25 season

The Warriors on Thursday unveiled fresh new threads for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Golden State announced its annual Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms, tipping off the second year of the City Calls, presented by Rakuten, a campaign rooted in celebrating San Francisco's iconic landmarks.

Rooted in togetherness.



Introducing the 2024-25 City Edition jersey



The City Calls || @Rakuten pic.twitter.com/qCa2tsAd5Z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 14, 2024

Repping The Bay



The City Calls || @Rakuten pic.twitter.com/zpQY9TIa5T — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 14, 2024

Built to last.



The City Calls || @Rakuten pic.twitter.com/V2ai1Ee96S — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 14, 2024

The Warriors, in a statement, said the jerseys are designed to draw inspiration from the Golden Gate Bridge. The uniform's full side panel showcases the bridge's towers, and the shorts display the suspension cables that help support the structure. Additionally, the typeface is inspired by the historic plaque that honors those who helped construct the bridge.

Golden State also unveiled a new court design at Chase Center specifically for games played in the City Edition uniforms.

Love for our city 🌁



A detailed look at The City Calls court featuring San Francisco's most iconic landmark



The City Calls || @Rakuten pic.twitter.com/XByWSnFteK — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) November 14, 2024

The Warriors will play their first game in The City Calls threads on Nov. 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The City Edition uniforms are available now at Warriors Shop, located in Thrive City, and online at shop.warriors.com.

