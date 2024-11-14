Golden State Warriors

Warriors unveil new ‘City Edition' uniforms for 2024-25 season

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Warriors on Thursday unveiled fresh new threads for the 2024-25 NBA season.

Golden State announced its annual Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms, tipping off the second year of the City Calls, presented by Rakuten, a campaign rooted in celebrating San Francisco's iconic landmarks.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Warriors, in a statement, said the jerseys are designed to draw inspiration from the Golden Gate Bridge. The uniform's full side panel showcases the bridge's towers, and the shorts display the suspension cables that help support the structure. Additionally, the typeface is inspired by the historic plaque that honors those who helped construct the bridge.

Golden State also unveiled a new court design at Chase Center specifically for games played in the City Edition uniforms.

Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson Nov 13

Klay grateful for unforgettable return vs. Steph, Warriors

Golden State Warriors Nov 12

Warriors' Steph Curry steals the show in Klay Thompson's emotional return to Chase Center

The Warriors will play their first game in The City Calls threads on Nov. 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The City Edition uniforms are available now at Warriors Shop, located in Thrive City, and online at shop.warriors.com.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Golden State Warriors
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us