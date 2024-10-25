Steph Curry

Steph, Draymond, Melton questionable for Warriors-Jazz game

By Ali Thanawalla

The Warriors are banged up coming out of their season-opening blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at Moda Center.

Guard Steph Curry (right hip contusion), forward Draymond Green (left knee contusion) and forward De'Anthony Melton (right chest contusion) are questionable for the Warriors' game against the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Delta Center.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole spoke to Green as he walked to the team bus in Portland on Thursday, with the 34-year-old making it clear he's fine.

Because the Warriors were running away from the Blazers, Curry only played 25 minutes, while Green played 20 and Melton played 19 off the bench.

Curry finished with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, missing a triple-double because he sat the entire fourth quarter.

Green scored eight points, grabbed six rebounds and picked up his first technical foul of the season.

Melton added 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, while dishing out four assists in his Warriors debut.

The Warriors cruised through their first game of the season, but they picked up a few bumps and bruises along the way.

