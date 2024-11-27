Steph ruled out for Warriors-Thunder due to bilateral knee pain

Steph Curry will miss his fourth game of the season when the Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

The Warriors officially ruled Curry out due to bilateral knee pain.

Steph Curry is OUT tonight against the Thunder with bilateral knee pain Essentially soreness in both knees — Dalton Johnson (@daltonjohnson.bsky.social) November 27, 2024 at 12:36 PM

Curry missed three games from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2 due to an ankle injury but has played in the last 11 Warriors games.

Golden State won all three games Curry missed earlier this season, but beating the Thunder without him will be a tougher task.

Curry first popped up on the Warriors' injury report on Tuesday and was listed as questionable Wednesday until the team downgraded him to out on the 12:30 p.m. PT update.

Jonathan Kuminga, who has missed the last two games, still is listed as questionable due to an illness.

The Warriors (12-5) begin a challenging stretch of games Wednesday, so they're hoping Curry isn't forced to miss extended time.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast