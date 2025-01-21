Why Smith believes Warriors need youthful rebuild via trades, draft

In the midst of another tough Warriors loss, TNT's Kenny Smith believes Golden State is in dire need of a major roster shake up.

While many have called for the Warriors to acquire a veteran difference maker, Smith argued Golden State would be better off surrounding Steph Curry with young talent.

"They're in a similar situation as the Lakers, but much different in the same result," Smith said on "Inside the NBA" during halftime of the Warriors' 125-85 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. "Meaning, when you're building/rebuilding around LeBron James and you say, 'Hey, he's later in his years. He's maybe not the same player, but he's still a great player, one of the top players in the league.' LeBron James plays with the ball in his hands, so you have to build a team that actually fits in, so you're going to bring in older players.

"I think with Steph Curry, he actually plays without the ball a lot. He's running off picks. So now you can say, 'We're going to do a young rebuild with young energy to get him shots easier because he's catch-and-shooting more instead of beating people off the dribble.' So the rebuild is different. They should go young, through the draft, through trade, keep guys like [Jonathan] Kuminga, not think about trading guys like Kuminga at his age. That group is where they need to be."

Smith's co-host Charles Barkley didn't agree with that logic, believing the Warriors' only route to contention is by landing a superstar talent.

"It doesn't matter what they do unless they go out and get a superstar," Barkley said. "That's their only chance … getting younger ain't going to make them better."

After a red-hot start that saw Golden State sitting atop the Western Conference standings with a 12-3 record, the Warriors have come crashing down to earth, going 9-18 over their last 27 games.

With Curry still showing he can play at a high level, the Warriors face the difficult task of attempting to maximize their window with a generational player without sacrificing an abundance of future assets.

Smith's approach might allow Golden State to have the best of both worlds -- a revamped roster around Curry with pieces that also are young enough to shepherd in the next generation of Warriors basketball once the greatest shooter of all time decides to retire.

