Steph reveals what he would have in canceled pregame speech for Klay

Klay Thompson’s return to Chase Center Tuesday was epic; between Steph Curry’s and his long-time Splash Brother’s strong outings, the Warriors’ 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks and the energetic crowd, nothing could have gone better.

However, Curry and Golden State coach Steve Kerr were scheduled to give a pregame speech about Thompson before the pair of Warriors scrapped it.

In talking to reporters after the win, Curry explained why he didn’t give the pre-planned speech and what he would have said if it came to fruition.

“From my standpoint, it was more about the fans acknowledging him, and I don’t think I needed to say anything to egg that on,” Curry said. “It was pretty apparent when we got out here for two-line layups and after the tribute video, it was going to speak loud enough. It is obviously not about me, it is about what he meant to the Bay Area, to our franchise, to all the fans that got to watch him from 2011 to this past year.

“I think it was really well done from an organization standpoint. The fans did their thing, and me and Draymond got to be a part of the standing ovation that he deserved.”

Steph explains his decision not to speak to the Chase Center crowd before the game and reveals what he would have said 🥹 pic.twitter.com/8t2ZLjsGpu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 13, 2024

It's hard to argue with Curry

Sure, a heartfelt speech from Curry wouldn’t have ruined any vibes. But the efforts of the Chase Center crowd and the Warriors organization were more than sufficient.

Plus, Curry could talk to and about Thompson privately on his own time.

“I would have said what I just said, pretty much,” Curry reiterated. “Like, it’s about y’all. We have all of our moments behind the scenes or between us where we can acknowledge what we all meant to each other. But you give your life to this game, you know, for your whole career, and we’ve had the blessing to be able to play in front of one fanbase for so long, so no words that I would have said would have done it justice.



“It was for the 19,000 people in the building.”

From his entrance into Chase Center to the end of the game, Thompson received many chills-inducing applauses. And Curry did his part basketball-wise, giving the crowd and Thompson plenty of reasons to rejoice in awe.

San Francisco -- and Oakland -- might not be what Thompson, a guard for the Dallas Mavericks, calls home anymore as a basketball player. But as a person and icon, the Bay forever will be the place where the Splash Brother belongs.

Tuesday brought back all the feels. And Curry knew that nothing in a speech would be able to evoke the passion and competitive love that was on the court for Warriors and Thompson fans viewing through any capacity.

Curry’s speech never came to light, but he rightfully knew it wasn’t needed before, during or after Thompson’s return.

