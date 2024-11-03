Steph hilariously mimics Anderson's slo-mo Eurostep in Warriors' win

A tender left ankle didn't stop Steph Curry from celebrating Kyle Anderson's slo-mo Eurostep late in the Warriors' 127-121 overtime win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

Anderson helped seal the stressful win midway through the extra period with a tough bucket in the lane, causing Curry to jump up from the bench. As he returned to his seat, the injured Warriors star imitated the slow-motion move from his new teammate.

THE SLO-MO EURO 😤 pic.twitter.com/bYOv40qtfP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2024

Young Warriors forward Gui Santos also got in on the fun, doing his own impression of Anderson.

With Curry and forward De'Anthony Melton out due to injuries, and Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski fouling out late in the game, the Warriors needed Anderson to step up in crunch time.

In 23 minutes off the bench, Anderson finished with nine points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, to go along with two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

The Warriors improved to 5-1 with the win over the Rockets and it's clear the vibes are good right now.

Curry and the Warriors hope he's back in the lineup soon and whenever the two-time NBA MVP returns, he might have to use Anderson's slo-mo Eurostep in a game.

