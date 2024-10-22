Steph Curry

SVP hilariously roasts Steph to his face for Panthers fandom

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steph Curry has experienced an abundance of success on the NBA court.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

However, as an NFL fan? Not so much.

The Warriors star joined ESPN's Scott Van Pelt at halftime of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game to discuss Golden State's upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, and in saying goodbye at the end of the interview, received a savage stray from the longtime sports commentator.

Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a longtime Carolina Panthers fan, and Van Pelt was quick to roast the Warriors star's team for their abysmal 1-6 start to the season.

The Panthers have been one of, if not the worst team in the NFL for the past two seasons, and while Curry and Carolina's fans have suffered plenty, Van Pelt was quick to add salt to the wounds.

Golden State Warriors

NBA News 9 hours ago

Report: Warriors eyed PG13, Markkanen pairing in offseason blockbuster

Jonathan Kuminga 22 hours ago

Why Warriors are willing to wait before investing big in Kuminga 

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Steph Curry
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us