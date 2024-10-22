SVP hilariously roasts Steph to his face for Panthers fandom

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Bonta Hill and Dalton Johnson at 4 p.m. PT today from Chase Center, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Steph Curry has experienced an abundance of success on the NBA court.

However, as an NFL fan? Not so much.

The Warriors star joined ESPN's Scott Van Pelt at halftime of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game to discuss Golden State's upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, and in saying goodbye at the end of the interview, received a savage stray from the longtime sports commentator.

Scott Van Pelt: Always great to visit with you, Steph. Stay well until the next time.



Steph Curry: "Absolutely. Go Panthers!"



SVP: "Good luck with that." 💀 pic.twitter.com/7YWUXSCLec — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 22, 2024

Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a longtime Carolina Panthers fan, and Van Pelt was quick to roast the Warriors star's team for their abysmal 1-6 start to the season.

The Panthers have been one of, if not the worst team in the NFL for the past two seasons, and while Curry and Carolina's fans have suffered plenty, Van Pelt was quick to add salt to the wounds.

