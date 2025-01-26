Steph left dumbstruck by bleak Warriors stat after loss to Lakers

It's no secret the Warriors have struggled to come back late in games during the 2024-25 NBA season, but Steph Curry didn't realize how bad it has been.

When presented with Golden State's 1-20 record when trailing in games after three quarters this season, the star point guard initially had just one word for reporters.

"What?" an incredulous Curry asked after the Warriors' 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Chase Center. "Sheesh. I did not know that."

So, why haven't the Warriors been able to stage late-game comebacks?

"I mean, some of the games have been because we couldn't score," Curry said. "Tonight, obviously, a situation [Anthony Davis] and LeBron [James] pretty much control possessions, trying to get [Davis] on the block or in the mid-post and he's knocking down the shots, or LeBron was getting to the lane.

"I'm sure 1-20 is probably for a lot of reasons, but one of those anomalies we've got to figure out."

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter Saturday trailing by six, but Davis and James dropped 10 points apiece down the stretch to help Los Angeles prevent any sort of Golden State turnaround. Curry, meanwhile, shot 0 of 8 from the field in the second half and missed all four of his 3-point attempts -- the worst second-half shooting performance of his illustrious career.

Now below .500 with a 22-23 record after Saturday's loss, the middling Warriors certainly could use a comeback or two -- or, just some outright wins -- with the season halfway over.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast