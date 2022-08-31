49ers Claim Browns' Blake Hance Off Waivers; Jaguars Land JaMycal Hasty

49ers claim tackle off waivers; Hasty picked up by Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added to their depth on the offensive line on Wednesday with the addition of former Cleveland Browns tackle Blake Hance.

The 49ers were awarded Hance off waivers. He was among the Browns’ final cuts on Tuesday as NFL teams around the NFL were required to trim rosters to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Two of the young players the 49ers waived on Tuesday found new homes.

Running back JaMycal Hasty was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, while cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was claimed by the Washington Commanders.

Castro-Fields was the only one of the 49ers’ nine draft picks to be cut on Tuesday.

The 49ers selected Castro-Fields in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 221 overall selection. Castro-Fields played his college career at Penn State.

Hance (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) originally entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted rookie from Northwestern. He has been with Buffalo, Washington, Jacksonville, New York Jets and Cleveland during his time in the NFL.

Last season, Hance appeared in all 17 games with the Browns and made the first eight starts of his NFL career. In all, he saw action in 10 games along the offensive line. He played two games at left tackle (159 snaps) and eight games at right tackle (464 snaps).

Hasty was the 49ers’ third-down back last season and was the odd-man out of the team’s running back competition. The 49ers kept five halfbacks on their initial 53-man roster: Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Ty Davis-Price, Trey Sermon and undrafted Jordan Mason.

Hasty told NBC Sports Bay Area last week that he was confident that he would be playing somewhere in the NFL this season, regardless of whether he made it with the 49ers. The club originally signed Hasty in 2020 as an undrafted rookie from Baylor.

