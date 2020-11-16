49ers Place Arik Armstead on Reserve/COVID-19 List After Saints Game

49ers place Armstead on COVID-19 list after loss to Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers announced Monday that Arik Armstead has been placed on the NFL reserve/COVID-19 list.

A team source first told NBC Sports Bay Area that Armstead received a positive COVID-19 test result after the 49ers' loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The defensive tackle may not participate in any team activities and is not allowed in the team facility until he receives two consecutive negative results.

Contact tracing will determine if other players will be placed on the list as close contacts. The likelihood of players joining Armstead in the list is high, with the positive result coming after the team’s loss to the Saints as well as a long plane ride back to California.

The 49ers have a much-needed bye week which will give them time to sort out the after-effects of this positive test. Players who have been confirmed as close contacts will also need two consecutive negative results before being allowed back into the facility.

Armstead’s positive test comes less than two weeks after Kendrick Bourne, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk all missed the team’s Week 9 loss to the Packers due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Three other 49ers players previously have spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as Jeff Wilson Jr., Richie James Jr. and Fred Warner all missed time during training camp after testing positive.

