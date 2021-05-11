Drew Robinson, Giants' Minor Leaguer With Vision in One Eye, Homers for Sacramento

Robinson's story gets better with first River Cats homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Drew Robinson story just keeps getting better and better.

Robinson, who is an outfielder in the Giants organization, recently found himself in the spotlight after the story about his attempted suicide was publicized earlier this spring. With vision in only one eye, Robinson's return to the field has been a miracle in and of itself, let alone the success he's having at the plate.

The minor league season just started, and Robinson was assigned to the Giants Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats.

Collecting his first hit of the season on May 8, Robinson's home run Tuesday night was his first since June 10, 2019.

Robinson's incredible story is only getting started, and baseball fans around the world will be following closely as the 29-year old continues to defy the odds.

