Giants

Drew Robinson, Giants' Minor Leaguer With Vision in One Eye, Homers for Sacramento

By Taylor Wirth

Robinson's story gets better with first River Cats homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Drew Robinson story just keeps getting better and better. 

Robinson, who is an outfielder in the Giants organization, recently found himself in the spotlight after the story about his attempted suicide was publicized earlier this spring. With vision in only one eye, Robinson's return to the field has been a miracle in and of itself, let alone the success he's having at the plate. 

The minor league season just started, and Robinson was assigned to the Giants Triple-A affiliate, the Sacramento River Cats. 

RELATED: What we learned as Webb, Giants finish sweep vs. Rangers

Sports

49ers 13 hours ago

49ers Open 2021 Regular Season With Week 1 Road Game at Detroit Lions

Golden State Warriors 13 hours ago

Warriors Rally for Second Straight Night, Beat Suns 122-116

Collecting his first hit of the season on May 8, Robinson's home run Tuesday night was his first since June 10, 2019.

Robinson's incredible story is only getting started, and baseball fans around the world will be following closely as the 29-year old continues to defy the odds. 

Download and subscribe to the Giants Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

GiantsMLBDrew RobinsonSacramento River Cats
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us