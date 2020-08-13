George Kittle, 49ers Agree to Record Contract Extension: Agent

49ers star George Kittle is a record-setting tight end, and he now has a record-setting contract to match.

After months of negotiations, Kittle and the 49ers agreed to an five-year contract extension worth $75 million guaranteed on Thursday, agent Jack Bechta confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.

The news was first reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Silver.

Kittle's new deal easily makes him the highest paid tight end in NFL history.

The 49ers drafted Kittle in the fifth round (No. 146 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he was entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal.

Kittle set an NFL single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,377) in 2018. His 88 receptions that season remain a 49ers record and Kittle caught another 85 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. He is the only tight end in 49ers history to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons.

The 26-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, earning a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2019 as well. Pro Football Focus graded Kittle as the NFL's best player that season, and Kittle has developed as an elite pass-catcher and run-blocker at his position.

Now, he's being paid like one.