NBA Draft, Free Agency, 2020-21 Season Dates All Pushed Back: Report

It looks like Warriors fans and people all across the basketball world need to tweak their schedules once again.

That's because the dates for the 2020 NBA Draft, free agency and the 2020-21 NBA season reportedly are on the move.

Draft is still scheduled in October, but expected to be pushed back. NBPA in memo sent to agents tonight: “All other dates related to the 2020-21 Season are likewise postponed to dates that will later be agreed upon by the NBA and NBPA.“ https://t.co/Axfbmkpo2M — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2020

The news is not shocking, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Aug. 25 that this was the likely outcome.

"The NBA is moving toward pushing back this year's draft, scheduled for Oct. 16, along with the Oct. 18 start of free agency, partly because of a strong likelihood that the tentative opening of the 2020-21 season will be delayed from Dec. 1," Woj wrote at the time.

The league and union need extra time to figure out all of the financial particulars for next season and beyond. The main goal is to find a way for fans to attend games as soon as possible, and obviously there are obstacles in the way because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors possess the rights to the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, and also have two second-rounders -- No. 48 and No. 51.

Additionally, they are expected to be very active in free agency, and could end up striking a blockbuster trade this offseason. So the salary cap and luxury tax details very much matter to Golden State's front office and ownership.

Patience is a virtue, and the waiting game continues.

