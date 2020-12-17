Raiders

NFL Playoff Picture: Where Raiders Stand in AFC After OT Loss to Chargers

By Brian Witt

Getty Images

Where Raiders stand in AFC playoff picture after loss to Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders weren't officially eliminated from playoff contention with their 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but they might as well have been. At 7-7 with two weeks remaining, Las Vegas is going to require some incredible luck to qualify for the postseason.

The Raiders didn't drop in the AFC standings with the defeat, but that's not the problem. They needed to gain ground on the teams ahead of them, or at the very least, keep pace. That obviously did not happen, and if the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and/or Baltimore Ravens (8-5) win their Week 15 games, Las Vegas very well could be too far behind to catch up.

Sports

49ers 21 hours ago

49ers' Top Offseason Need Is Quarterback, Pro Football Focus Believes

Warriors 20 hours ago

James Wiseman's Trainer Explains Best Part of Warriors Rookie's Game

Remember, only the top seven teams in each conference qualify for the playoffs. 

Here's a look at the current AFC playoff picture:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) -- Clinched AFC West
  2. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) -- Clinched playoff berth
  3. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
  4. Tennessee Titans (9-4)
  5. Cleveland Browns (9-4)
  6. Indianapolis Colts (9-4)
  7. Miami Dolphins (8-5)
  8. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
  9. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
  10. New England Patriots (6-7)
  11. Denver Broncos (5-8)
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

RaidersNFLNFL Playoffs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us