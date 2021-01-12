Raiders Accidentally Use Ken Whisenhunt Photo Announcing Gus Bradley Hire

Raiders accidentally use wrong pic announcing Bradley hire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders on Tuesday hired Gus Bradley as their newest defensive coordinator. But if you saw their first announcement on Twitter, you would have thought they made a completely different hire, one who has never coached on defense.

In announcing the Bradley hire, the Raiders accidentally used a picture of Ken Whisenhunt on Twitter. The Raiders already have their first loss of 2021.

Whisenhunt last coached in the NFL in 2019 when he was the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator. He twice was a head coach (Arizona Cardinals 2007 through 2012, and Tennessee Titans 2014 and 2015), and twice served as offensive coordinator (Pittsburgh Steelers 2004 through 2006, and the San Diego Chargers in 2013). Whisenhunt also has been a special teams and tight end coach in the NFL.

Bradley, who the Raiders actually hired, served as the Chargers defensive coordinator the last four seasons. The Chargers allowed 343.4 yards per game in 2020, which ranked 10th in the NFL. But they allowed 26.6 points per game, good for 23rd in the league. The Raiders ranked 24th and 31st in such categories.

The Raiders are coming off yet another disappointing season in their first year playing in Las Vegas. They failed to make the playoffs after going 8-8, and are yet to make the playoffs in Jon Gruden's first three seasons back as the Silver and Black's head coach.