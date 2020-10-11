Raiders' Shocking Win vs. Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium First Since 2012

Raiders' shocking road win vs. Chiefs first since 2012 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr finally overcame their demons of playing at Arrowhead Stadium and beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-32, the franchise’s first win there since 2012.

Carr gets his first win in Kansas City with the Raiders, as he lost his first six starts against the Chiefs on the road.

The Raiders’ offense was red-hot Sunday, putting up 40 points in Kansas City for the first time since 2000, when Jon Gruden was in his first stint as the head coach.

Carr threw three touchdown passes and outdueled reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who take their first loss of the 2020 season.

Overall, Las Vegas had won just one of the team's last 11 games against the Chiefs, and were double-digit underdogs going into Sunday's game.

After back-to-back losses, the Raiders came back with a vengeance in Week 5 and now sit at 3-2 going into the bye week .