Steph Curry, Warriors Will Win ‘Zero' More NBA Titles, ESPN Analyst Believes

Analyst uses 'zero goggles' to double down on bad Steph, Dubs take

ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth is doubling down -- literally -- on his previously wrong prediction that Steph Curry and the Warriors won’t win any more NBA championships.

The last time Foxworth guessed how many more rings Curry would win with Golden State, it was August and the two-time NBA MVP had just signed a $215 million contract extension. Both Foxworth and his fellow analyst Kendrick Perkins held up their hands in the shape of a zero.

Curry took note.

He proved them wrong and earned NBA Finals MVP along with another ring after defeating the Boston Celtics. As he soaked in his fourth title while talking to reporters at TD Garden, he provided a visual reminder of just how off those August guesses were.

Steph hears and remembers everything pic.twitter.com/mb5dLn8qO1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

On Wednesday's episode of "Get Up," Foxworth was asked once again to predict how many titles Curry and the Warriors will go on to win after their fourth championship in eight seasons. He held up not one but two zeros after claiming Golden State's "pettiness" is proof they will "rest on their laurels."

This will go great on the next yearâs highlight reel following the parade.

pic.twitter.com/QXdogcI2E5 — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 22, 2022

Foxworth provided Curry with enough fuel to win a fourth ring the last time he held up a zero, and it was only one. With his “zero goggles” remark, there’s no telling what kind of season Foxworth could inspire.

Because if there’s one thing Dub Nation knows, it’s that Curry sees, hears and remembers everything.

