Warriors Announce First Half of 2020-21 Schedule

The Warriors' 72-game schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season will be released in two parts, and now we know the first.

The first 37 games of Golden State's 2020-21 schedule include 14 National TV appearances. The Warriors open the season at Brooklyn on Dec. 22 (TNT) and play on their 8th consecutive Christmas Day (at Milwaukee on ABC). Golden State's home opener is on New Year's Day vs. Portland.

First half lineup

Golden State announced Friday it will open the 2020-21 season on the road against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 22. That will mark the Warriors' first regular-season game in over nine months, dating back to March 10.

After the season-opener, the Warriors will finish off 2020 with three more road games, including a clash with the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. It marks the fifth consecutive season that Golden State will be featured as part of the NBA's Christmas Day slate.

The Warriors' first game of 2021, and their first home game, will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 1. They will welcome KD back to the Bay for a Saturday prime-time game against the Nets on Feb. 13.

The Warriors will conclude the first half of the 2020-21 schedule on March 3 against the Blazers. Of the first 37 games Golden State will play, 19 are on the road.

There will be no All-Star Game, but there will be an All-Star break at the midway point of the season from March 5 through March 10.