Warriors' Curry Reacts to Kamala Harris Being Sworn in as Vice President

Kamala Harris on Wednesday morning was sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America.

Shortly thereafter, Steph Curry took to Twitter to let his feelings about that be known.

Talk about a moment for my kids to see! How y’all doing this morning???? #MadamVicePresidentKamalaHarris #wediditJoe pic.twitter.com/cwBrG3MWps — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 20, 2021

Harris was born in Oakland and is a big Warriors fan.

Speaking of Oakland -- the Warriors will be honoring the city Wednesday night when they face the San Antonio Spurs.

Lastly, if you're wondering if Steph and the Warriors played on Inauguration Day back in 2017, the answer is ...

yes.

The Warriors did play on #InaugurationDay back in 2017. They beat the Rockets, 125-108:

-Kevin Durant = 32 points, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

-Steph Curry = 24 points, 7 assists

-Draymond Green = 15 points (3-for-5 on 3s), 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 blocks — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 20, 2021

Yours truly has a feeling No. 30 has a big performance in store against the Spurs.

