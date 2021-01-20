Warriors' Curry Reacts to Kamala Harris Being Sworn in as Vice President

Steph reacts to Kamala Harris being sworn in as Vice President originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Kamala Harris on Wednesday morning was sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America.
Shortly thereafter, Steph Curry took to Twitter to let his feelings about that be known.
Harris was born in Oakland and is a big Warriors fan.
Speaking of Oakland -- the Warriors will be honoring the city Wednesday night when they face the San Antonio Spurs.
Lastly, if you're wondering if Steph and the Warriors played on Inauguration Day back in 2017, the answer is ...
yes.
Yours truly has a feeling No. 30 has a big performance in store against the Spurs.
