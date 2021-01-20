Warriors

Warriors' Curry Reacts to Kamala Harris Being Sworn in as Vice President

By Drew Shiller

Steph reacts to Kamala Harris being sworn in as Vice President originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kamala Harris on Wednesday morning was sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America.

Shortly thereafter, Steph Curry took to Twitter to let his feelings about that be known.

Harris was born in Oakland and is a big Warriors fan.

Watch the latest episode of Warriors Outsiders

Speaking of Oakland -- the Warriors will be honoring the city Wednesday night when they face the San Antonio Spurs.

Lastly, if you're wondering if Steph and the Warriors played on Inauguration Day back in 2017, the answer is ...

yes.

Yours truly has a feeling No. 30 has a big performance in store against the Spurs.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Sports

Giants Jan 19

After Year Off, Giants' Posey Feels Good as He Prepares for Return

Giants Jan 19

Giants Owner Charles Johnson Seeks Lauren Boebert Donation Refund

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBAKamala HarrisSteph Curry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment California Live
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us