Warriors' Damion Lee in COVID-19 Health, Safety Protocol: Report

Report: Warriors wing Lee in NBA COVID-19 safety protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Warriors could be without one of the team's top reserves for up to two weeks, as Damion Lee has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported citing sources.
Slater added that Lee is expected to be out for 10-14 days, which could ostensibly keep him out for the Warriors' next five to seven games.
Lee seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter, and noted that he did receive the vaccine and had been practicing proper safety protocols.
RELATED: Oubre explains mindset with new role coming off Warriors' bench
Lee has averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season in 18.9 minutes, and has shot just under 40 percent from 3-point range (39.7 percent).
Sports
With Juan Toscano-Anderson still in the NBA's concussion protocol due to his nasty fall in Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics, this would limit the Warriors' forward depth even more down the stretch of the regular season, when every game will carry heightened importance for a team hoping to stay in the playoff chase.