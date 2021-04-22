Warriors' Damion Lee in COVID-19 Health, Safety Protocol: Report

Report: Warriors wing Lee in NBA COVID-19 safety protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Warriors could be without one of the team's top reserves for up to two weeks, as Damion Lee has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported citing sources.

Slater added that Lee is expected to be out for 10-14 days, which could ostensibly keep him out for the Warriors' next five to seven games.

Lee seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter, and noted that he did receive the vaccine and had been practicing proper safety protocols.

.... And for those wondering, I did get the vaccine and continued to practice the proper safety protocols. 🤷🏽‍♂️



Y’all be blessed and safe out here! 🤞🏽🙏🏽 — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) April 23, 2021

Lee has averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season in 18.9 minutes, and has shot just under 40 percent from 3-point range (39.7 percent).

With Juan Toscano-Anderson still in the NBA's concussion protocol due to his nasty fall in Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics, this would limit the Warriors' forward depth even more down the stretch of the regular season, when every game will carry heightened importance for a team hoping to stay in the playoff chase.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast