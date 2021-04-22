Warriors

Warriors' Damion Lee in COVID-19 Health, Safety Protocol: Report

By Alex Didion

Report: Warriors wing Lee in NBA COVID-19 safety protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Warriors could be without one of the team's top reserves for up to two weeks, as Damion Lee has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported citing sources.

Slater added that Lee is expected to be out for 10-14 days, which could ostensibly keep him out for the Warriors' next five to seven games.

Lee seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter, and noted that he did receive the vaccine and had been practicing proper safety protocols.

RELATED: Oubre explains mindset with new role coming off Warriors' bench

Lee has averaged 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season in 18.9 minutes, and has shot just under 40 percent from 3-point range (39.7 percent).

Sports

Giants 6 hours ago

Therapy Bunny at Oracle Park Brings Smiles and Is Instant Hit With Giants Fans

Warriors Apr 22

Warriors Excited to Have Fans at Chase Vs. Nuggets on Friday

With Juan Toscano-Anderson still in the NBA's concussion protocol due to his nasty fall in Saturday's loss to the Boston Celtics, this would limit the Warriors' forward depth even more down the stretch of the regular season, when every game will carry heightened importance for a team hoping to stay in the playoff chase.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorscoronavirusNBADamion Lee
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us