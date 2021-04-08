Warriors President Rick Welts Retiring After Season: Report

Report: Warriors president Rick Welts retiring after season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors will have a major hole to fill during the offseason.

Golden State team president and chief operating officer Rick Welts plans to retire at the end of the season, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Welts worked in the NBA across parts of six decades, including an impactful marketing stay in the league office under David Stern and a run as President of the Phoenix Suns. https://t.co/FGf2QwrXgP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2021

Welts -- who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 -- joined the Warriors in late 2011.

The Seattle native played a massive role in making Chase Center a reality, and in December 2019 was named Outstanding Executive at the third annual SportTechie Awards.