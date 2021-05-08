Warriors Set Franchise Record for 3-Pointers in Win Vs. Thunder

From Steph to Smiley: Dubs set franchise record for 3s originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors shot like no other night in franchise history Saturday.

Golden State made a team-record 27 3-pointers in a 136-97 win over the Oklahoma City at Chase Center. Steph Curry made 11 of those, despite playing just over 29 minutes and not touching the floor in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' previous record was 24, and it was previously matched on April 14 against -- you guessed it -- the Thunder. Nico Mannion made Golden State's 25 3-pointer Saturday, Mychal Mulder made the 26th and Alen Smailagic knocked down the 27th for the new franchise mark.

Saturday marked just the 12th time in franchise history the Warriors made 20-plus 3-pointers and knocked down at least 50 percent of their attempts. Golden State finished the night 27-of-54 from distance. Including Saturday, four of those games have occurred this season.

One of the others? Yes, you guessed it again: April 14 against the Thunder.

Excluding Curry's 11-of-21 shooting from long range, the Warriors made 16-of-33 3-pointers. That kind of split hasn't happened often this season.

Curry had made 42.6 percent of his 3s entering Saturday, while his teammates had made 35.4 percent of theirs. The Warriors won't complain about any closed gaps, however, as they jockey for play-in positioning over their final four regular-season games.

