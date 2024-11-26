Why Whitner believes 49ers will miss playoffs after loss to Packers

The 49ers haven’t looked like Super Bowl contenders for much of the 2024 NFL season, leaving former San Francisco safety Donte Whitner to fear the writing is on the wall.

In the latest episode of NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Hitner’s Hot Take,” Whitner explained why the Faithful might have to temper any big-time expectations for the rest of the 49ers’ campaign.

“I’m sad to inform everyone, but the 49ers will not be making the playoffs this year,” Whitner said. “After Sunday’s debacle in Green Bay, the 49ers will be going home early this year and it’s not [because] they just lost to Green Bay, but it’s the matter in which they lost.”

Whitner cited the 49ers’ 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers and collective performance as the main reasons why he doesn’t see San Francisco making a postseason run.

In Week 12 at Lambeau Field, San Francisco had a mere 241 yards to Green Bay’s 325, and the 49ers held possession for 23:17 compared to the Packers’ 36:43.

The 49ers were flat against the Packers and now are 5-6 because of it. San Francisco also is last in the NFC behind the 5-6 Los Angeles Rams, 6-5 Arizona Cardinals and 6-5 Seattle Seahawks, all of which are a combined 3-1 against the 49ers.

“Now, I’ve been wrong before,” Whitner said. “And I’m hoping I’ll be wrong about this 49ers prediction. But this isn’t a championship team. This isn’t a playoff team. Until they get back to their dominating, championship ways and execution, this is a below-average football team.”

Things aren’t looking bright for San Francisco. The 49ers next have a date with the 9-2 Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium and have a few more NFL playoff contenders on their schedule afterward.

Plus, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, among others, is banged up.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Whitner has tried to keep the faith in San Francisco all season. But not even he could find any bright spots after the 49ers’ embarrassment on Sunday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast